Pixel phones will now remember to keep Wi-Fi on in Airplane mode

Arriving alongside Google’s latest Pixel drop is a feature I don’t think many noticed exists. 9to5Google spotted a new setting that allows users to keep Wi-Fi on by default when airplane mode is on.

Before, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned off when you turned on airplane mode. However, following the update, once you switch Wi-Fi back on after starting airplane mode, the phone remembers this preference and leaves Wi-Fi on in the future.

The first time you turn Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on in airplane mode, you’ll see an Android system notification that says, “If you keep Bluetooth on, it will stay on the next time you’re in airplane mode.” Then, the next time you are on a plane, it’ll say, “Your phone remembers to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on in airplane mode. To change this, turn them off.”

It’s helpful that the device now remembers your choices, but I don’t think this feature is necessary because airplane Wi-Fi typically sucks and is expensive. Who is trying to use awful airplane Wi-Fi on their Pixel smartphone? Maybe on a laptop, but logging in from a smartphone is far less likely.

Google says this feature will work on Android 11 devices and up.

This feature released alongside the December Pixel Feature Drop.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google