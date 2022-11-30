NBA Clash game launches on Android and iOS

A new basketball mobile game called NBA Clash is now available on Android and iOS.

Developed by California’s Nifty Games and licensed by the NBA and NBPA, NBA Clash is centred around quick-session, real-time, player-vs-player matches.

NBA Clash features all 30 NBA teams and over 100 individual players, each of whom can use their own special abilities.

Check out the game’s launch player below, featuring NBA stars Jaylen Brown (the Boston Celtics) and Kitchener, Ontario-born Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

You can download NBA Clash for free on iOS and Android.