CRTC now accepting third round of Broadband Fund applications

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has opened another round of applications for the Broadband Fund.

The fund pays for projects to improve broadband internet and mobile wireless services across Canada.

This is the CRTC’s third call for funding. The commission is specifically looking for applications concerning transport infrastructure projects, wireless infrastructure projects focusing on connectivity along major roads, and projects that increase satellite transport capacity.

The CRTC says its focusing on applicants consultations with the communities their projects will impact and how the proposed plans will improve infrastructure resillency.

The deadline to submit applications is April 18th, 2023, 5pm PST.

Applicants need three years experience operating broadband infrastructure in Canada. They will be required to invest in the project, and demonstrate that it can’t be completed without support from the fund.

The CRTC will award $750 million over five years.

The fund has paid for various projects in the past, including the roll out of LTE or LTE-A across 425 kilometres of roads and highways.

Source: CRTC