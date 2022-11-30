fbpx
A fix is coming for YouTube’s iOS crashing issue

If the YouTube app crashed on you today, you aren't alone.

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 30, 20226:34 PM EST
If you’re an iPhone user and encountered YouTube crashing today while watching a video, it seems you aren’t alone.

In a recent Tweet, YouTube’s official @TeamYouTube account says that it’s aware of the issue and that it’s working on a fix that will be coming “soon.” It’s unclear if this is a server-side update or if YouTube plans to drop an updated app.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but while trying to watch a recent video via YouTube with my iPhone 14 Pro, YouTube crashed twice. I assumed this was just a random issue, but according to YouTube’s recent tweet, it seems to be a widespread problem. I was able to open up YouTube and finish watching the video with no issues, however.

A spike in reports on Downdetector surrounding YouTube issues started today at 3pm ET/12pm PT but have slowly fallen since then.

Source: @TeamYouTube

