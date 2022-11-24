Ontario proposes bill to move jury questionnaires online

Ontario residents might start to see their jury questionnaires online.

The proposal is part of a red tape reduction bill the Ontario government introduced this week, according to the Canadian Press.

“It’s the next evolution in terms of moving us to a more modern way of doing jury management and selection,” Attorney General Doug Downey said.

Ontario residents currently receive forms through the mail, where they answer various questions to determine eligibility. Residents have to mail the completed questionnaires back to determine eligibility.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Canadian Press