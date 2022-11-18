Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week: Samsung wearables, Logitech peripherals, JBL speakers and more

Best Buy’s updated list of Top Deals is live now with solid discounts on portable speakers, gaming monitors, noise cancelling headphones, wearables, sound bars and more.

The deals mentioned below are live until Thursday, November 24th.

Check out the deals below:

GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $519.99 (save $60)

Square Terminal Credit and Debit Card Machine: $319.99 (save $80)

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 (save $50)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,299.99 (save $600)

Acer Predator Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1660 Super/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $500)

Acer 23.8-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor (KA242Y ABI) – Black: $119.99 (save $80)

Acer 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (KA272) – Black: $159.99 (save $120)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $120)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $599.99 (save $200)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack – Black: $164.99 (save $165.99)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – White: $249.99 (save $79)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $159.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $324.99 (save $65)

Xbox Series S 512GB Console – Holiday Edition: $309.99 (save $70)

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (7550): $649.99 (save $350)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $649.99 (save $100)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

ASUS Wireless RT-AX88U AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX88U): $249.99 (save $120)

JBL 510-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $699.99 (save $500)

Samsung HW-Q910B 520-Watt 9.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $999.99 (save $800)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 (save $20)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $899.99 (save $100)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $279.99 (save $120)

Gyrocopters Luminous Electric Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker & LED Wheels – Multicolour: $149.99 (save $350)

Marketplace deals:

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener – Prussian Blue/Copper: $349.99 (save $200)

XIAOMI WALKINGPAD A1 PRO Smart Folding Treadmill – Installation-Free with Walking Pad App, Bluetooth-Enabled: $549.99 (save $749)

Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter with in-built cruise control | Range up to 25 km| Speed 22kmh|350W Motor: $379.99 (save $620)

Samsung 60-inch 4K UHD Crystal Processor HDR Smart TV UN60TU690TFXZC – Open box – 10/10 Condition: $779.99 (save $220)

Asus 11.6-inch HD Rugged Education Netbook Laptop – 1366 x 768 – Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, WiFi 6, Windows 10 Pro – Star Gray (BR1100C BR1100CKA-CE1-CA): $169 (save $270)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy