Amazon Echo Show devices are up to 50 percent off today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Nov 18, 20227:21 AM EST
Following through Amazon’s promise to discount tech items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the early savings on Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have up to 50% off back into your pocket.

