Amazon Echo Show devices are up to 50 percent off today

Following through Amazon’s promise to discount tech items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the early savings on Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have up to 50% off back into your pocket.
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Charcoal for $44.99 (Save $55)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Deep Blue Sea for $44.99 (save $55)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Glacier White for $44.99 (Save $55)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) Charcoal for $89.99 (save $80)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Glacier White for $89.99 (save $80)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada