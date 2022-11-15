fbpx
Here are The Game Awards 2022 nominees you can play on Xbox Game Pass

More than a dozen titles, including a Game of the Year nominee, are available on Game Pass

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 15, 20225:35 PM EST
A Plague Tale: Requiem Amicia and Hugo

One of the nice things about awards shows is they give more visibility to projects you might have missed.

To that point, the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 was revealed earlier this week, and it featured a slew of games both big and small. Naturally, then, you might want to check some of them out.

Thankfully, quite a few of them are actually available on Xbox Game Pass, making them easier and more affordable to try across Xbox consoles, PC and mobile. A couple of them are even Canadian.

See below for the full list:

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Debut Indie

  • Norco
  • Tunic (Halifax’s Andrew Shouldice)
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Narrative

  • Immortality
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Art Direction

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Score and Music

  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Performance

  • Immortality (Manon Gage)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)

Best Multiplayer

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Montreal’s Tribute Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • Return to Monkey Island

Best Action

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tunic

Best Indie

  • Tunic

Games for Impact

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls

Best Strategy

  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus

Best Game Direction

  • Immortality

Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC each cost $11.99/month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both of these as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming), EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, costs $16.99/month.

The Game Awards will be held live on December 8th. You can vote for your favourite games here.

Via: Aaron Greenberg

