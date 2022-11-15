Here are The Game Awards 2022 nominees you can play on Xbox Game Pass

One of the nice things about awards shows is they give more visibility to projects you might have missed.

To that point, the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 was revealed earlier this week, and it featured a slew of games both big and small. Naturally, then, you might want to check some of them out.

Thankfully, quite a few of them are actually available on Xbox Game Pass, making them easier and more affordable to try across Xbox consoles, PC and mobile. A couple of them are even Canadian.

See below for the full list:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Debut Indie

Norco

Tunic (Halifax’s Andrew Shouldice)

Vampire Survivors

Best Narrative

Immortality

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Art Direction

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Score and Music

Metal: Hellsinger

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Best Performance

Immortality (Manon Gage)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)

Best Multiplayer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Montreal’s Tribute Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

Return to Monkey Island

Best Action

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tunic

Best Indie

Tunic

Games for Impact

Citizen Sleeper

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Best Strategy

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Best Game Direction

Immortality

Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC each cost $11.99/month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both of these as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming), EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, costs $16.99/month.

The Game Awards will be held live on December 8th. You can vote for your favourite games here.

Via: Aaron Greenberg