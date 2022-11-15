Here are The Game Awards 2022 nominees you can play on Xbox Game Pass

One of the nice things about awards shows is they give more visibility to projects you might have missed.
To that point, the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 was revealed earlier this week, and it featured a slew of games both big and small. Naturally, then, you might want to check some of them out.
Thankfully, quite a few of them are actually available on Xbox Game Pass, making them easier and more affordable to try across Xbox consoles, PC and mobile. A couple of them are even Canadian.
See below for the full list:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
Best Debut Indie
- Norco
- Tunic (Halifax’s Andrew Shouldice)
- Vampire Survivors
Best Narrative
- Immortality
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
Best Art Direction
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
Best Score and Music
- Metal: Hellsinger
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
Best Performance
- Immortality (Manon Gage)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)
Best Multiplayer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Montreal’s Tribute Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- Return to Monkey Island
Best Action
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tunic
Best Indie
- Tunic
Games for Impact
- Citizen Sleeper
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
Best Strategy
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
Best Game Direction
- Immortality
Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC each cost $11.99/month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both of these as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming), EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, costs $16.99/month.
The Game Awards will be held live on December 8th. You can vote for your favourite games here.
