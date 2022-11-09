Apple’s sprawling Pacific Centre, Vancouver store opens next week

Apple has confirmed that its long-under-construction Pacific Centre store located in Vancouver will open on Friday, November 18th.

The tech giant recently acknowledged that the two-storey building inside the CF Pacific Centre is indeed a new Apple Store, despite it being common knowledge that a location was being built on the site.

Apple commissioned a massive 30-foot mural to celebrate the store opening, led by prominent Canadian designer Mooren (Mo) Bofill with contribution by acclaimed xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver and artist Debra Sparrow, giving the location a unique look when compared to the company’s other stores. The mural also features several nods to recognizable Apple products, including the Apple Pencil, AirPods, Face ID and more.

At roughly 14,000 square feet, this is the largest Apple Store in the core Vancouver area.

Apple says that the location’s grand opening will feature live performances by Vancouver-based rapper and musician Boslen and a Q&A moderated by Apple Music radio host George Stroumboulopoulos, alongside free programming tied to art, music and photography.

Image credit: Apple