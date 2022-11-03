Galaxy S23 Ultra rumoured to sport 200-megapixel primary camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is getting closer by the day, and now we’re seeing some of the phone’s specifications. Shared by well-known leaker Yogesh Brar is what we should expect to see camera-wise from the South Korean flagship.

So 200MP + 10MP (10X, Periscope Tele) + 10MP (3x Tele) + 12MP (UW) On the S23 Ultra should be fun? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 3, 2022

Brar believes the phone will host a 200-megapixel primary, 10-megapixel 10x periscope telephoto, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Besides the 200-megapixel primary, these three cameras are similar to what we’ve seen in the S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, “The 200MP of Samsung S23 Ultra is too strong. It has unparalleled analytical power. It is stronger than all the 200MP I have seen before.”

The phone is also expected to feature the Qualcomm flagship processor (in Canada) and will launch sometime in January or February.

Source: Yogesh Brar