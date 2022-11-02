Win a Pixel Watch with MobileSyrup

We’re offering the Pixel Watch in our latest giveaway.

The package includes the Pixel Watch in ‘Matte Black’ ‘Stainless Steel’ and an ‘Obsidian’ Active band. This contest ends on January 15th, with MobileSyrup selecting the winner on January 16th.

The Pixel Watch features a bold circular, domed design, with Fitbit health and fitness features, as well as GPS, Wear OS 3.5, a blood oxygen sensor, built-in microphone for Google Assistant and more.

In Jon Lamont’s review of the Pixel Watch, he said: “Presently, it feels like a jack of all trades. Thankfully, it’s also a master of some.”

MobileSyrup is also running a Pixel 7 Pro contest until November 14th, so check out this link for a chance to win the Pixel 7 Pro, and we have a Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch contest in partnership with Telus running until November 30th.

