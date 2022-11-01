Best Buy’s weekly Home Theatre sale discounts soundbars, TVs, subwoofers and more

Best Buy Canada is initiating its ‘Home Theatre Black Friday’ sale that runs from Tuesday, November 1st until Thursday, January 5th.

As the sale runs through the entirety of the holiday season, each week, Best Buy will be refreshing the sale with new and ‘hotter’ products, until the promotion concludes in the first week of January.

Check out the offers below that are valid from November 1st to November 3rd:

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $199.99 (save $200)

JBL 510-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $699.99 (save $500)

JBL Bar 820-W 9.1 Ch Atmos 4K Dolby Vision Sound Bar w/ Wireless 10-inch Subwoofer and Surround Speakers: $999.99 (save $500)

TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $149.99 (save $20)

Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Google TV Smart TV (XR75X90K) – 2022: $1,999.99 (save $600)

Sony X80K 85-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD85X80K) – 2022: $2,199.99 (save $400)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S95BAFXZC): $2,799.99 (save $1,500)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN88BAFXZC) – Titan Black: $2,199.99 (save $600)

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75Q60BAFXZC) – Titan Grey: $1,599.99 (save $400)

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN75LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $3,499.99 (save $500)

LG Smart 2D Wi-Fi Blu-ray Disc Drive (BP350): $79.99 (save $10)

Sanus Advanced 42-inch – 90-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount: $189.99 (save $30)

SANUS 40-inch – 84-inch Full Motion TV Wall Mount: $239.99 (save $90)

Check out the ‘Home Theatre Black Friday’ sale page here.

