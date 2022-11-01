Amazon goes live with ‘Early Black Friday’ tech deals

Amazon is already promoting its next big discount event, which is Black Friday. This day is when mega discounts happen and we have a feeling this year will see great deals. Black Friday is happening November 25th.
- Up to 35% off Select Sennheiser headphones & earbuds
- Up to 35% off Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches
- Up to 29% off Select Samsung TVs and Sound bars
- Up to 13% off Nikon cameras, lenses
- Up to 17% off Select TVs from Hisense and Sony
- Up to 40% off Amazon eero WiFi 6 Plus and 6E mesh systems
- Up to 40% off Select Acer Products
- Up 20% off Bose headphones & frames
- 44% off Sony Earbud Headphones
- 40% off Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
- 29% off Ring Video Doorbell
- 25% off Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
Source: Amazon Canada