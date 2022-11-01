Best Buy’s weekly Smart Home Holiday sale discounts smart lights, cameras, doorbells and more

Best Buy Canada is initiating its ‘Smart Home Holiday’ sale that runs from Tuesday, November 1st until Saturday, December 31st.

As the sale runs through the entirety of the holiday season, each week, Best Buy will be refreshing the sale with new and ‘hotter’ products, until the promotion concludes on New Year’s eve.

Check out the offers below that are valid from November 1st to November 3rd:

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $59.99 (save $25)

ecobee Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat Enhanced – Black: $199.99 (save $30)

ecobee Wired Indoor Add-On Smart Security Camera – Black: $99.99 (save $30)

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 5 Panels: $69.99 (save $80)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $199.99 (save $80)

eufy Touch & Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Black: $299.99 (save $50)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $199.99 (save $20)

Ooma 11-Sensor Home Security Starter Kit with Ooma Siren 2: $179.99 (save $220)

Monster Flex + Smart Neon LED Light Strip – 2m (6.5 ft): $39.99 (save $40)

Twinkly Dots Smart 10m (32.8 ft.) RGB LED Light String – 200 Lights: $119.99 (save $10)

GE Cync 1.8m (6 ft) Direct Connect Smart LED Light Strip & Light Strip Extension – Multi-Colour: $49.99 (save $55)

Monster Smart RGB LED Light Bar – Set of 2: $69.99 (save $30)

Check out the ‘Smart Home Holiday’ sale page here.

Image credit: Shutterstock