Apple Fitness+ wants you to workout at ‘Midnight’ with Taylor Swift

Along with dropping Apple Fitness+’s Apple Watch requirement and allowing those with an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV to use the service, the subscription platform is also launching new workouts that feature music from Taylor Swift.

As of October 24th, several of Taylor Swift’s more popular songs will be added to the service, including music from the artist’s new Midnights album. Apple says that these new workouts offering Swift’s music will feature darker lighting, playing off the name of her new record.

Other new Apple Fitness+ features include additional ‘Time to Walk’ audio workouts, with the first coming from Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Future episodes will feature singer Meghan Trainor and former astronaut Eileen M. Collins.

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year.