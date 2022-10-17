Twitter launches new emojis for all NHL teams for 2022/2023 season

Twitter has launched new emojis for all 32 NHL teams to commemorate the 2022-2023 hockey season.
These emojis will be active through the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Here are the team hashtags for the Eastern Conference:
Metropolitan Division
-
- #LetsGoCanes
- #CBJ
- #NJDevils
- #Isles
- #NYR
- #FueledByPhilly
- #LetsGoPens
- #ALLCAPS
Atlantic Division
- #GoBolts
- #GoHabsGo
- #GoSensGo
- #LeafsForever
- #TimeToHunt
- #NHLBruins
- #LetsGoBuffalo
- #RedWings
Here are the Western Conference hashtags:
Central Division
#Blackhawks
#mnwild
#Smashville
#stlblues
#Yotes
#GoJetsGo
#GoAvsGo
#TexasHockey
Pacific Division
- #LetsGoDucks
- #Flames
- #LetsGoOilers
- #GoKingsGo
- #Canucks
- #SJSharks
- #SeaKraken
- #VegasBorn
Additionally, Twitter revealed the NHL team and player accounts with the most mentions during the 2021/2022 season (regular season playoffs), with some Canadians featured.
Teams
- New York Rangers (@NYRangers)
- Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche)
- Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs)
- Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning)
- Pittsburgh Penguins (@Penguins)
- Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes)
- Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)
- Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins)
- Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights)
- Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL)
Players
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (@AM34)
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (@ovi8)
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (@cmcdavid97)
- Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (@28CGiroux)
- Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (@TZegras11)
- Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (@43_Kadri)
- Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (@EvanderKane_9)
- Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights (@RobinLehner)
- Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (@Marner93)
- Cale Maker, Colorado Avalanche (@CMakar8)
The 2022-23 NHL season began in North America on October 11th with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. You can find more on the schedule here.
Image credit: NHL