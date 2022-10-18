Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot bundles are up to 50 percent off

Following up on the big 2-day Prime Early Access Sale last week, Amazon has continued to discount some of its popular products. This time around, the Alexa-enabled Echo Show and Echo Dot has been bundled with a number of other smart home devices, such as Blink, Ring and eero Mesh Wifi Routers.
- Blink Outdoor 5 Cam bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $294.98 (save 50%)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, Black (2021 release) with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $239.98 (save 46%)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 (2021 release) with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $384.98 (save 12%)
- All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) Charcoal with eero Mesh Wifi Router for $141.99 (save 15%)
- All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock Cloud Blue with eero mesh WiFi router for $151.99 (save 15%)
Source: Amazon Canada