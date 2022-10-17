Lenovo’s early Black Friday deals discount laptops, desktops and more

Lenovo is already starting its Black Friday sale a month early with discounts on laptops, desktops and more. These are the first of the doorbuster deals, with more likely coming soon.
Here’s all of the offers:
Desktops
IdeaCentre Gaming 5i Tower with 12th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and Windows 11 — $1369.99 with promo code BLACKFRIDAYGAME (regularly $1884.99)
Legion Tower 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and Windows 11 – $1619.99 with promo code GAMINGDEAL (regularly $2099.99)
Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 with 12th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and Windows 11 – $1769.99 with promo code GAMINGDEAL (regularly $2299.99
Laptops
- IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 – $634.99 with promo code IDEABFDEAL (regularly $1014.99)
- ThinkPad 11e Yoga Gen 6 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core m3 8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $419.00 with promo code GUARANTEEDTHINK (regularly $1399.99)
- Yoga 7i 16″ 2-in-1 Laptop with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 – $1024.99 with promo code YOGABFDEAL (regularly $1569.99)
Accessories
- Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds – $19.49 (regularly $71.99)
- Lenovo USB-C to USB-A Hub, 4 Port – $22.94 with promo code SNEAK15ACC (regularly $34.99)
- ThinkVision 34″ QHD UltraWide Curved IPS Monitor – $769.00 with promo code BFVISION (regularly $1149.00)
Source: RedFlagDeals