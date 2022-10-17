Netflix tackles password sharing with new ‘Profile Transfer’ feature

Netflix has launched a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’ to make it easier for people who share accounts to set up those of their own.

With Profile Transfer, you’ll be able to keep settings like personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List and saved games when signing up for your own Netflix membership.

The feature has begun rolling out to all users worldwide, and you’ll receive an email once it becomes available on your account. From there, hover over your profile icon, select ‘Transfer Profile’ and follow the instructions. Profile Transfer can be turned off in account settings at any time.

While Netflix’s official blog post frames this “much requested” feature as being useful for “life changes” like moving or ending relationships, it’s clear the streamer has an ulterior motive with it: to further crack down on password sharing.

Earlier this year, Netflix reported two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, a significant blow to the streaming giant that was seemingly always growing. Soon after, the company began testing a paywall on password sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix told MobileSyrup it currently has no plans to expand the test to Canada.

In any case, the company estimates that more than 100 million additional households are sharing passwords. Therefore, it’s clear that Netflix is offering Profile Transfer in an effort to turn some of these people into paying subscribers.

In addition to tackling password sharing, Netflix is looking to curb losses through a new low-cost ad-supported tier, which it’s launching on November 1st in Canada.

