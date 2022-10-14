Here are Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week

Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of Top Deals is live now, with solid discounts on several product categories, notably, smart vacuums, PC software, smart home gadgets and wearables.

Check out the deals below:

PC Software

Bitdefender Total Security Bonus Edition (PC/Mac/iOS/Android) – 5 Users – 3 Year: $44.99 (save $115)

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus Bonus Edition (PC) – 3 Users – 2 Year: $19.99 (save $40)

McAfee+ Premium Family (PC/Mac/Android/iOS) – Unlimited Devices – 1 Year – Digital Download: $49.99 (save $100)

ESET NOD32 Antivirus (PC) – 1 Device – 1 Year: $29.99 (save $10)

Norton 360 Deluxe (PC/Mac) – 3 Devices – 25GB Cloud Backup – 1-Year Subscription: $19.99 (save $55)

Norton 360 Deluxe (PC/Mac) – 3 Devices – 25GB Cloud Backup – 1-Year Subscription – Digital Download: $19.99 (save $55)

Wearables

Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $199.99 (save $30)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $179.99 (save $100)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Rose Gold/White: $259.99 (save $140)

Garmin fenix 6S Pro 42mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $270)

HUAWEI Band 7 Activity Tracker – Ultra-Thin Design, Up to 2-Wk Battery, Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Multi Sport Fitness Tracker, Sleep & Stress Smart Band, Graphite Black: $78.99 (save $20)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $299.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS + LTE) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $549.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS + LTE) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $369.99 (save $50)

Smart Vacuums

iRobot Roomba s9+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Java Black: $1,099.99 (save $200)

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop – Black: $1,449.99 (save $250)

Shark EZ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum – Dark Grey: $349.99 (save $200)

iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum (j7150): $549.99 (save $200)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (j7550): $799.99 (save $200)

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop – White (6110): $499.99 (save $50)

Smart Home Gadgets

Night Owl Wired 12-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 1080p Full HD Cameras – Black/White: $329.99 (save $40)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K Security Camera – White: $229.99 (save $40)

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $399.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $299.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $189.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – Chalk: $34.99 (save $35)

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – Chalk: $69.99 (save $60)

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week refresh on Thursday, October 20th.

