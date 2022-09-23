Google’s upcoming Pixel Tablet will reportedly feature an 11-inch display

Details about Google’s Pixel Tablet have leaked courtesy of Kuba Wojciechowski and 91mobiles.

Wojciechowski received the information from shipping EVT (engineering validation test) units in India, which indicates that there will be two storage versions, including 128GB and 256GB models, with both featuring Wi-Fi 6.

My first collab with @91mobiles is up, revealing new details about the Pixel Tablet including screen size, storage options, a bit of info about accessories and more! Go read it here 😀: https://t.co/bFqe7Fm2CP — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 23, 2022

The EVT also indicates that the tablet might launch before the Pixel 8 next year. This makes me think that the tablet may drop in the spring at Google I/O alongside the Pixel A-series, or during the summer roughly when the Pixel Buds Pro released this year.

Further, the Pixel Tablet reportedly features a 10.95-inch display, which will likely be marketed as 11-inches by Google. The display will support USI stylus standard.

9to5Google says Google is also working on a second ‘Pro’ tablet. It’s unclear what specs the Pro tablet will feature, with the only evidence so far suggesting it could feature a different rear camera sensor than the Pixel Tablet. Given how Google typically approaches devices with the ‘Pro’ monicker, its Pro tablet could ship with improvements like additional RAM, a better display, or an improved camera system.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to release sometime next year.

Image Credit: Google

Source: 91Mobiles, Kuba Wojciechowski