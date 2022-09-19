Apple exec says repeated iOS 16 copy and paste prompts are a glitch

If you’ve recently upgraded to iOS 16 and started encountering repeated prompts to allow pasting in certain apps, you aren’t alone.

The problem is relatively widespread, and Apple SVP Craig Federighi recently stated that the company will “get to the bottom” of the issue in an email to a MacRumors reader.

The issue seems to occur more frequently when you select the paste action from iOS 16’s clipboard menu, though it doesn’t matter how many times you grant permission, the notification continues to appear within certain apps. In the email, Federighi says that Apple hasn’t internally experienced the problem but that the company is looking into a solution.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been using the public version of iOS 16 on the iPhone 14 Pro for the last few days, and I haven’t run into this issue.

No timeline has been revealed regarding when an update will be released, but it likely won’t be very long given how quickly Apple typically responds to problems like this.

Source: MacRumors