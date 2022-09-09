Trade-in your old PS4 and get $300-$350 in credits at GameStop

GameStop Canada is currently offering a console trade-in event.

Available only in-store, exchanging your used PlayStation 4 can net you $30o – $350 in value which will go towards purchasing a new PlayStation 5 console bundle.

Check out the trade-in value breakdown below:

PS4 PRO – Get $350

PS4 SLIM 1TB – Get $320

PS4 SLIM 500GB – Get $300

The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. GameStop’s page notes that to be eligible for a trade-in, your console must be in full working condition with no alterations.

It’s worth noting that you can only use the credit towards buying a new PlayStation 5 bundle. If GameStop doesn’t have the new-gen console bundle stock, then you’ll have to wait until the bundles are available.

The trade-in offer is available starting today, Friday, September 9th, until Sunday, September 11th.

Learn more about the offer here.