Apple rolls out Fitness+ to iPhone users

During its recent keynote, Apple slyly announced that it’s opening Apple Fitness+ to all iPhone users. Previously, you needed to own an Apple Watch to access the workout program, but now anyone can subscribe.

Apple Fitness+ costs $13 per month or $100 per year and gives users access to over 3,000 workout programs designed for use with and without equipment. Beyond the studio-styled workouts, Fitness+ members get access to Time to Walk and Time to Run, Apple’s outdoor fitness clubs based around walking and running.

Time to Run is more challenge-based, while Time to Walk is like a motivational podcast. Both are fun additions to the service. However, it appears that you need an Apple Watch to enable these functions.

Overall, this is an exciting update since a lot of what Fitness+ offers can be done without a watch. Once you sign up for the program on your phone, you can also access it on an iPad and Apple TV.

These new features appear on iPhone on September 12th alongside the launch of iOS 16.

Apple Fitness+ is also available as part of the Apple OnePremier Plan (33.95 per month), and new Apple Watch owners will get four months for free.