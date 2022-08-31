Select Anker chargers and cables are on sale by up to 25 percent off

Anker has several of its most popular chargers, cables and plugs on sale, some to the tune of 25 percent off.
Check out all the deals below:
- Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB C Adapter for $59 (save $20)
- Anker PowerCore 5000 for $44.62 (save $5)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for $69 (save $20)
- Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano) for $29.99 (save $5)
- USB C Charger, Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $27.99 (save $7)
- Anker USB C Charger, 713 Charger (Nano II 45W) for $39 (save $10)
- USB C Cable, Anker 2 Pack New Nylon USB C to USB C Cable (6ft) for $19 (save $7)
- Anker USB C Cable, [2-Pack, 6 ft] Type C Charger Premium Nylon USB Cable for $15.29 (Save $2.70)
- Anker Power Strip with USB PowerExtend USB 2 Mini for #21 (save $2)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada