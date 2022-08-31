Leak details iPhone 14 line colour options, MagSafe improvements

With the release of Apple’s new iPhones on the horizon, the rumour mill is churning out all kinds of information. The latest: the iPhone 14 line will sport a new purple colour, an “exclusive” MagSafe battery accessory, and more.

The information comes from a post on Naver, a South Korean online platform with search and blog capabilities, among other things (it’s kind of like Google). The Naver post cites a “developer source” (via 9to5Mac) as the backing for various claims about the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

First up, the new colours. The developer source claims the iPhone 14 and 14 Max (the rumoured bigger iPhone that will replace the mini) will ship in green, purple, blue, black, white, and red colours. It’s worth noting that these likely don’t reflect the actual names of the colours since Apple likes to be a little fancy in the department. For example, the iPhone 13 came in ‘Midnight’ (black) and ‘Starlight’ (white), although the rest of the colour options just were the names of colours: Green, Pink, Blue, and (Product) Red.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, we can reportedly expect the same graphite, silver, and gold colours as the iPhone 13 Pro line. There might be green and purple options, too.

No durability improvements, but MagSafe will get better

Next up, the developer source claimed the iPhone 14 won’t feature any “notable” durability improvements. Apple reportedly tested a version of the iPhone 14 made with titanium, but ultimately dropped it due to “cost and manufacturing process issues.”

Moreover, the iPhone 14 display will use the same Gorilla Glass coating as the iPhone 13, so don’t expect many improvements to display durability or scratch resistance.

As for MagSafe, the source claimed Apple would increase the strength of the magnets in the phone to improve the experience with accessories like the MagSafe Wallet and Battery Pack. Speaking of the Battery Pack, the source said Apple planned a new MagSafe battery accessory that would be “exclusive” to the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. However, it’s not clear what this accessory is.

The source also noted that wired charging speeds would increase to 30W — matching other recent reports — while wireless charging would remain the same (a.k.a. slow).

Moreover, the new iPhones will reportedly sport the same storage configurations as before, starting at 128GB. Finally, the source said Apple’s new A16 chip, which will only be available in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, only offers a “few percent” performance boost over the A15 chip featured in the iPhone 13 line. However, Apple reportedly has worked to improve thermal management to squeeze more performance out of the A16. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are expected to run the older A15 chip.

Although the information above seems credible and lines up with other leaks, it’s worth keeping a healthy level of skepticism when it comes to leaks. Frankly, we won’t know any of these details for certain until Apple’s September 7th event.

Source: Naver Via: 9to5Mac