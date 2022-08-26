Nintendo has no plans to increase Switch cost amid PS5 price hike

On the heels of Sony’s completely necessary PlayStation 5 price hike, Canadians wondered if other consoles would be next. Microsoft indicated it didn’t plan to change the price of the Xbox Series X or S, and now Nintendo has said it doesn’t plan to raise the price of the Switch.

Nintendo’s U.K. arm reiterated in a statement to Video Games Chronicle (VGC) that its existing plan to maintain Switch prices was still in effect:

“As our president Mr Furukawa stated at the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in June:

“‘While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently do not have any plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased procurement costs in each country. We will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations.’

“While the final price to consumers is always determined by retailers, as Mr Furukawa stated, Nintendo has no plans to increase the trade price of its hardware.”

Moreover, MobileSyrup reported earlier this month that Nintendo had no plans to raise the price of the Switch because the company wanted to “avoid pricing people out.”

So, that leaves Sony as the only major console maker currently jacking prices — something it calls “a necessity.”

Source: VGC