Disney+ hires a new Director of Content for Canada

Disney is growing its Canadian presence by appointing Stephanie Azam as its new Director of Content for Canada, according to Variety.

The hiring suggests there will be some new Canadian originals coming in the future. Recently, we’ve seen Canadian stars hit Disney+ like Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Tatiana Maslany and Turning Red’s Sandra Oh. But hopefully, we’ll see actual Canadian originals in the future.

Azam is joining the Disney+ crew after working with the independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, where she was the VP of development and acquisitions.

It seems like other streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video are also improving their Canadian presence. Netflix hired Tara Woodbury from Sphère Media last year, and Prime Video recently slated 10 Canadian Amazon Original productions.

