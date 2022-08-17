Airbnb testing new safety feature to block unauthorized parties

Airbnb is working on new technology to block users wanting to book property to throw a party.

Airbnb told Fast Company the technology will identify “potentially high-risked reservations.” The company will examine multiple factors from the booking user, including how long they’re looking to book for and if the booking is for a day or weekend.

“We try to look at the rate of safety incidents, and we try to make sure that we are launching solutions that constantly try to work on that rate,” Naba Banerjee, the company’s global head of product, operations, and strategy for trust and safety, told Fast Company.

The project will allow homeowners to greenlight bookings without concerns about renters damaging their property. Fast Company notes that users blocked from booking a large accommodation will be able to book a single room within the building, such as a hotel.

The company began testing the feature in Australia in October 2021 and has seen unauthorized parties drop 35 percent. The technology is widely available in Australia, and the company will commence testing in Canada and the United States.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Fast Company