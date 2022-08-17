Apple looking to hold its iPhone 14 launch on September 7

It looks like Apple is aiming to host its iPhone 14 launch event on September 7th, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, sourcing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

The new iPhones will also come with multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads and three Apple Watch models. The Cupertino-based company is poised to have its new iPhones in stores about a week and a half after the unveiling if the company sticks to its usual pattern. Bloomberg states that some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a September 16th product release.

Additionally, Apple will stream the event online rather than having an in-person gathering. According to Bloomberg, employees have also started recording the presentation segments over the past few weeks.

Bloomberg, along with previous rumours, suggested the standard iPhone will eliminate the 5.4-inch mini model this time and add another model with a 6.7-inch display. This will be the first time a non-Pro iPhone comes with that screen size.

Further, the company will reportedly have significant changes for its Pro lineup. Apple will replace its notch with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID and a hole-punch size for the camera. The handset will also sport a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto shooters. And Apple is planning on making improvements to video recording and battery life.

There will also be the new Apple Watch Series 8 sporting new features for women’s health, including a body temperature sensor. The smartwatch will look similar to the Series 7, but Bloomberg says there will be a new pro model that’s poised to look sportier, will have a larger display, come in a rugged titanium case, and have more battery life.

Also coming in September is iOS 16, the software that will run on the next iPhones, as well as watchOS 9 and new versions of iPadOS and macOS.

Lastly, Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a low-end iPad with an A14 chip, USB-C port, and new iPad Pro models with M2 chips.

Nothing is confirmed until Apple’s official announcement, and it’s possible it may change the date. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has an excellent track record, so we’ll likely see the handset then.

Source: Bloomberg