Google’s Home app could be getting a significant redesign

Google has plans to revamp its iOS and Android Home app less than six months after changing how the platform’s toggles work.

In a listing seeking app testers, Google says that it is developing a “next generation design of the Google Home App” (via 9to5Google). It’s unclear what Google plans to change about the app, but if the tech giant plans to bring in testers and calls it “next generation,” it’s likely poised to be substantial.

If you’re interested in signing up for the testing program and don’t mind signing an NDA, you can do so via product testing platform Centercode.

Google’s Home app is the center of all its smart home devices, including the Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Doorbell and other supported third-party devices. The app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google