Streamer wins $20,000 for completing ultra-difficult LASO Halo 2 run

Twitch streamer JerValiN has accomplished something many people thought was impossible for the past 18 years: a complete “LASO” run of Halo 2 on Legendary difficulty with all skulls enabled (except for the Active Camouflage Envy Skull, because that would make things too easy).

This means that JerValiN took home the $20,000 USD ($25,731 CAD) bounty offered up by Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKal. The bounty was initially set at $5,000 USD ($6,432 CAD) in late June but was then raised to $20,000 in July.

He did it! Halo 2 LASO, deathless. Congratulations, @Jervalin 🏆 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 3, 2022

In total, the run took six hours, 29 minutes and 44.17 seconds. It involved the use of several glitches and what is best described as a slow, very methodical approach to Halo 2’s campaign. Some of the skull effects include giving enemies permanent cloaks, limited ammo, removed HUD elements and more, making Halo 2’s campaign on ‘Legendary’ far more difficult than it would typically be.

It’s important to note that to qualify for the $20,000 USD bounty, JerValiN also needed to finish the entire game without dying once. Almost 50,000 people watched as the streamer accomplished what at one point seemed entirely impossible.

MoistCr1TiKal is reportedly preparing a new ‘Goliath’ task tied to Halo 2’s campaign that requires the player to finish the game’s campaign “without shooting.”

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: JerValiN, MoistCr1TiKal Via: Dexerto, Eurogamer