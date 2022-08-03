Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Canadian pricing, charging details leak

More details about Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have emerged ahead of next week’s Unpacked event, where the company is widely expected to launch the wearable alongside new foldable smartphones. Details include the Canadian pricing for the smartwatch, plus information about charging capabilities.

According to leaker @SnoopyTech, the Galaxy Watch 5 models will have the following prices in Canada (as an aside, it’s so nice to have leaked Canadian pricing so I don’t have to convert from USD to CAD for once):

Watch 5 40mm — $349

Watch 5 44mm — $389

Watch 5 Pro 45mm — $559

Next up, charging. SnoopyTech tweeted that the Galaxy Watch 5 would sport a 10W fast charger. As 9to5Google notes, previous Galaxy Watch models shipped with 5W chargers. The Galaxy Watch 5 will reportedly charge from zero to 45 percent in 30 minutes. The Galaxy Watch 4 took 110 minutes to charge fully.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to say how fast the watch would hit 100 percent. Most fast charging tech slows down the charging speed as the battery gets closer to full charge. Plus, with previous rumours indicating the Galaxy Watch 5 will sport a larger battery, it’s possible the Watch 5’s time to full charge will be the same as on the Watch 4.

Regardless, a faster charge is welcome, especially to get to half battery. It should help ease charging anxiety when your watch needs a top-up and you’ll be away from an outlet for a while.

Finally, it looks like the Galaxy Watch 5 will sport a USB-C charger instead of USB-A like before (the watch itself still connects wirelessly to a charging puck). That could open new charging possibilities, like charging the watch by plugging it into the USB-C port on your phone.

Anyway, we’ll likely learn more about the Watch 5 and its charging capabilities when Samsung unveils the smartwatch at Unpacked on August 10th. Learn more about what to expect from the event here.

Header image credit: SnoopyTech

Source: SnoopyTech, (2) Via: 9to5Google