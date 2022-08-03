Northwestel launches high-speed fibre internet in two NWT fly-in communities

Northwestel customers in two fly-in communities in the Northwest Territories can now access unlimited high-speed fibre internet.

In a press release, the company says the communities of Fort Good Hope and Tulita, located in the Mackenzie Valley region, will see speeds up to 300Mbps. Previously, speeds hovered at 15Mbps.

The areas are connected with the same fibre optic technology seen in larger cities around the country. They are the first northern fly-in groups with seasonal winter-road access to be completely connected to fibre.

“Our engineers and technicians are so grateful for the local support we’ve received in working through the unique challenges of bringing fibre right into homes in Tulita and Fort Good Hope,” Tammy April, Northwestel’s vice-president of customer experience, said.

The upgrades are part of the company’s Every Community Project, aimed at bringing unlimited high-speed internet to 10,000 homes in Northwest Territories and Yukon.

Customers can also access live HD TV through Northwestel TV Plus, with prices starting at $25/ month.

More information on the new services is available at www.nwtel.ca.

Image credit: Northwestel/Facebook

Source: Northwestel