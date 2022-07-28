Bell awarded contract to bring high-speed internet to 694 households in Newfoundland and Labrador

The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have awarded Bell a contract to bring high-speed internet to 694 households in the province.

The rural communities of Charlottetown, Lodge Bay, Mary’s Harbour, Port Hope Simpson and Red Bay will benefit.

The project is part of the $136 million joint investment the two governments announced in February. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) provides $116 for the investment, and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $20 million.

It’s not clear how much the individual contract will cost.

“Providing Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with reliable high-speed internet access is a priority,” Lisa Dempster, the province’s Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs Reconciliation and Labrador Affairs, said.

“Our $136 million collaboration with the federal government demonstrates our commitment to making this a reality for areas throughout the province, including the Labrador communities announced today.”

The two governments have made similar announcements under this investment for the Rigolet, Postville, Phillips Head and Point of Bay communities. The governments awarded Bell contracts for these communities as well.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada