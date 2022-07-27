Telus’ Ultimate Gamer bundle includes Nvidia GeForce Now priority membership

Telus’ new PureFibre Ultimate Gamer bundle allows British Columbia and Alberta residents to play their favourite games on any device in their home.

The package gives users access to Telus’ Wi-Fi 6 and personalized Wi-Fi plus service, which includes installation, full Wi-Fi coverage at home, network security, and a support team.

The company currently offers customers Nvidia’s GeForce Now Priority for two years, granting them access to 1,300 PC games, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, Dying Light 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Rocket League.

Those playing with a GeForce Now membership get priority access to servers, extended gaming sessions, and RTX On for titles that support it.

“Pairing GeForce Now with Telus’ world-leading communications technology will deliver a high-quality streaming experience to millions of Canadian customers,” Phil Eisler, vice president of GeForce Now at Nvidia, said.

Those interested can sign up on Telus’ website and access the bundle for $120 a month for the first two years.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Telus