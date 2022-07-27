Some iPhone 14 rear cameras are reportedly experiencing ‘quality issues’

Following up on last week’s report that some of Apple’s memory panel suppliers are experiencing component shortages, it now seems that the iPhone 14’s rear camera is suffering from “quality issues.”

According to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple recently changed rear camera suppliers following experiencing “coat-crack quality issues” with the iPhone 14’s rear shooter. Kuo says the tech giant made this move to avoid significant iPhone 14 production delays, but that it could still switch back to its original supplier.

With this in mind, there’s a possibility that this could result in limited iPhone 14 supplies in the smartphone’s launch window, though Kuo says this is unlikely.

(1/2)

One more quality issue. My latest survey indicates one of Genius's iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack (膜裂) quality issues. Apple had transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan from Genius to avoid affecting iPhone 14 shipments. https://t.co/CsQtmHLZjy — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 27, 2022

Apple is rumoured to have plans to launch four new iPhone models this coming fall, including the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The iPhone mini line likely won’t return this year. Apple’s high-end devices are expected to feature a new A14 chip, while the lower-end devices will offer last year’s A13.

The iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are also rumoured to get a new pill-shaped camera cutout and a 48-megapixel wide camera capable of shooting 8K video.

Other notable rumoured upgrades include a larger f/1.9 aperture, better low-light performance and improved autofocus in the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple will likely officially reveal its iPhone 14 devices during an event in September.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac