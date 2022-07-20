Playstation Store’s Summer Sale has games up to 75 percent off

The PlayStation Store’s latest promotion offers a variety of deals on several notable games.
These titles include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, God of War, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sifu and more. The offers are available until August 17th.
Below are all of the deals:
- WWE 2K22 for PS5 (game trial available with PS Plus Premium): now $58.49, was $89.99
- God of War (free with PS Plus Extra): now $9.99, was $19.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $13.74, was $54.99
- The Quarry for PS5: now $60.29, was $89.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (free with PS Plus Extra): now $31.99, was $79.99
- Sifu: now $42.79, was $53.49
- PGA Tour 2K21 (free with PS Plus Extra): now $19.99, was $79.99
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $51.29, was $89.99
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: now $35.99, was $79.99
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland: Next- Level (game trial available with PS Plus Premium): now $67.49, was $89.99
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5: now $32.09, was $53.49
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: now $27.49, was $54.99
You can check out the complete list of games in the PlayStation Store. There are a ton of options, so you’ll definitely want a look.
Image Credit: Sifu
Source: PlayStation