The Kardashians Season 2 will debut on Disney+ Canada in September

The second season of Disney’s The Kardashians will premiere on Disney+ Canada on September 22nd, 2022, with new episodes every Thursday.

The reality series airs on Hulu in the U.S. and in Canada on Disney+ under the ‘Star’ banner. All 10 episodes of the first season of The Kardashians are now streaming on both services.

The Kardashians picks up after Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded its 20-season run in June 2021. The new series follows the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

In Canada, Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.