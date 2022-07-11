Humble Bundle discounts VR titles by up to 90 percent

Humble Bundle is currently offering a “Virtual Reality Sale,” with VR titles up to 90 percent off, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Minimo07.’

It’s worth noting that the titles are available via Steam, which means you’ll need a PC and play the games via a link cable.

Check out some of the numerous VR titles on sale below:

Boneworks: $27.19 (regularly $33.99)

Superhot VR: $16.23 (regularly $32.46)

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels: $15.95 (regularly $22.79)

Space Battle VR: $3.49 (regularly $17.49)

Zero Caliber VR: $16.23 (regularly $32.46)

Fallout 4 VR: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Borderlands 2 VR: $33.49 (regularly $66.99)

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)

Batman: Arkham VR: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)

Creed: Rise to Glory: $11.89 (regularly $33.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR (Deluxe Edition): $25.96 (regularly $32.46)

Find all discounted VR titles at Humble here.

Image credit: Humble Bundle

Source: RedFlagDeals