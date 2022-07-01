Studio MDHR releases Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course soundtrack on YouTube

Ontario-based developers Studio MDHR have finally released Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. As the long-awaited piece of DLC is now available, the studio is celebrating by releasing the entire soundtrack of new music on YouTube.

The official soundtrack for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course spans just over an hour. It’s comprised of 30 tracks brought to life by Canadian composer Kristofer Maddigan. Studio MDHR and Maddigan previously collaborated on the core soundtrack of Cuphead.

Studio MDHR states that the soundtrack to Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is comprised of over 110 musicians. For fans of the original Cuphead game, the new soundtrack features similar music drawing back to an era of jazz and ragtime. It features a mix of fast-paced tunes that accompany the many boss battles as well as some more laid-back tracks.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was first announced in 2018. The new piece of DLC has launched across all PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Contributing writer Chris Brown states that the new content is “a must-play for fans of the original game.”

If you can’t get enough of the new Cuphead soundtrack and want an alternative way to listen, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’s soundtrack is also available on Spotify.

Image credit: Studio MDHR

Source: Studio MDHR