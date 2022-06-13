Here are all 700+ games included with the new PlayStation Plus in Canada

Sony’s all-new PlayStation Plus has launched in Canada.
While that branding is being retained, it’s actually a merger between the previous PlayStation Plus and Sony’s PlayStation Now game streaming service, with some additional perks. These include larger PS4 and PS5 game catalogues, older games (PS1/PS2/PSP/PS3) and time-limited game trials.
PlayStation is spreading out these benefits across three tiers. The first tier, ‘Essential,’ is the exact same as the previous PS Plus, so you only get a few free games per month, as well as the ‘PS Plus Collection‘ on PS5, cloud saves and, of course, online play.
Pricing for Essential is the same as the old PS Plus:
- 1 month — $11.99 CAD
- 3 months — $29.99
- 12 months — $69.99
The next two tiers, however, are quite different. Read on for a full breakdown of the hundreds of additional games that are offered with each:
PlayStation Plus Extra
PlayStation Plus Extra includes everything that Essential does, plus hundreds more PS4 and PS5 games. Pricing is as follows:
- 1 month — $17.99
- 3 months — $49.99
- 12 months — $114.99
It’s important to note that all of the below games are for PS4, unless otherwise stated. In some cases, games are offered on both PS4 and PS5, while others are only available on one of the two consoles. Therefore, we’ve made the distinction where applicable.
Here’s the full list of PS Plus Extra titles:
- Absolver
- Abzu
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 and PS5)
- Astebreed
- Avicii Invector
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5)
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- Demon’s Souls (PS5)
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction All-Stars (PS5)
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Doom
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4 and PS5)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fighting Ex Layer – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed (PS4 and PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4 and PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- God of War
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4 and PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4 and PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4 and PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFamous First Light
- inFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- JumpJet Rex
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knack
- Kona (PS4 and PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4 and PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 and PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4 and PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 and PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 and PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4 and PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 and PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4 and PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4 and PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4 and PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4 and PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Resogun
- Relicta
- Returnal (PS5)
- Rez Infinite
- Ride 4 (PS4 and PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-Type Final 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 and PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 and PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4 and PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Tron Run/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4 and PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 and PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4 and PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4 and PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombi
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
PlayStation Plus Premium
Finally, there’s PlayStation Plus Premium, which offers all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, as well as:
- “Up to 340 additional games,” including PS3 titles available via cloud streaming and classic games from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PSP generations
- Cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers
- Time-limited game trials
Here’s Premium pricing:
- 1 month — $21.99
- 3 months — $59.99
- 12 months — $139.99
Since PS Plus Premium includes games from several generations, we’ll divide them accordingly. Note that some — but not all — games can be purchased individually on top of being offered through PS Plus. As well, some titles will have enhanced performance via emulation and increased speed and save anywhere options.
Original PlayStation
- Ape Escape (PS4 and PS5)
- Ape Escape 2 (PS4)
- Disney/Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (PS4 and PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS4 and PS5)
- Hot Shots Tennis (PS4)
- Intelligent Qube (PS4 and PS5)
- Jumping Flash! (PS4 and PS5)
- Mr. Driller (PS4 and PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey (PS4 and PS5)
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5)
- Syphon Filter (PS4 and PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS4 and PS5)
- Wild Arms (PS4 and PS5)
- Wild Arms 3 (PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS4 and PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS4 and PS5)
PlayStation 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (PS4)
- Dark Cloud (PS4)
- Dark Cloud 2 (PS4)
- Fantavision (PS4)
- Jak and Daxter (PS4)
- Jak II (PS4)
- Jak 3 (PS4)
- Jak X: Combat Racing (PS4)
- Kinetica (PS4)
- The Mark of Kri (PS4)
- Okage: Shadow King (PS4)
- Primal (PS4)
- Red Faction (PS4)
- Red Faction II (PS4)
- Rise of the Kasai (PS4)
- Rogue Galaxy (PS4)
- Siren (PS4)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (PS4)
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (PS4)
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge (PS4)
- War of the Monsters (PS4)
PlayStation Portable
- Echochrome (PS4 and PS5)
PlayStation 3
- Air Conflicts Vietnam
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone in the Dark
- Anarchy Rush Hour
- Anna
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Ma
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona
- Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadia
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bit.Trip Runner 2
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestrom Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blazblue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Brink
- Burn, Zombie Burn
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Disney’s Cars 2
- Disney’s Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Disney’s Cars: Race O Rama
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania Lord of Shadow HD
- Cel Damage
- Champion Jockey
- Chime Super Delyxe
- Class of Heroes 2
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid
- Dark Sector
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dark Void
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior The Game
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Death Track Ressurection
- Deception IV Blood Ties
- Deception IV The Nightmare princess
- Derrick the Death Fin
- .detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Colleciton
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney’s Bolt
- Disney’s Brave
- Disney’s G-Force
- Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Disney Universe
- Dive Kick
- Doc Clock
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Echocrome PS3
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- F.E.A.R.
- Final Exam
- Final Fight Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime
- God of War Ascension
- God of War
- God of War 2
- Go! Sports Sky
- Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamster Ball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip
- Hoard
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
- Hustle Kings
- Ibb & Obb
- Ico
- inFamous
- inFamous 2
- inFamous 2: Festival of Blood
- Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2
- Judge Dee: The City God Case
- Karateki
- Knytt underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Led and Gold
- Legasista
- Lego Batman
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- Lego Pirate of the Caribbean
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco: Cocoreccho
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukun Curse
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Motorstorm Apocalypse
- Motorstorm RC Complete
- MX vs ATV Alive
- Reflect MX vs ATV
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- Nobunaga’s Ambition
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Papa & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 2
- Pid
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planet Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Disney’s Rataouille
- Ratchet & Clank All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in time
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank Into the Nexus
- Raw
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicle: One Against All
- Resident Evil 4 HD
- Resident Evil 5 Gold
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Ricochet HD
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R Type Dimensions
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam and Max Beyond Space and Time
- Sam and Max The Devil’s Playhouse
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier‘s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skull Girls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Drift
- Sky Fighter
- Slender The Arrival
- Smash Cards
- Snake Ball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldier X 2
- Soldier X
- Space Ace
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second
- Star Drone
- Star Raiders
- Starwhal
- Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
- Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People
- Syberia
- About a Blob
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate: Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Under Garden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Trash Panic
- Trinity Souls of ZillO’ll
- Disney’s Tron
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors Legends of Troy
- Warriors 3 Orochi
- When Vikings Attack
- White Knight Chronicles: International Edition
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaira: Ninja Gaiden
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball
- Zombie Tycoon 2
Game trials
Select games will offer trials that allow you to sample the entire game for a limited time. Trials will usually be around two hours, but some may run shorter, while others can go longer. However, the timer will only run while you’re actually playing the game.
Save data and trophy progress will be retained, so you can resume where you left off should you decide to purchase any of these games. See below for the full list of demos at launch:
- Biomutant (PS4) — two hours
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4) — two hours
- Crusader Kings III (PS5) — three hours
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/PS5) — five hours
- Elex II (PS4/PS5) — two hours
- Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5) — three hours
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5) — five hours
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5) — two hours
- Lego City Undercover (PS4) — two hours
- MotoGP 22 (PS4/PS5) — two hours
- OlliOlli World (PS4/PS5) — one hour
- SpellForce III Reforced (PS5) — two hours
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS4/PS5) — two hours
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) — two hours
- WWE 2K22 (PS5) — two hours
Going forward, PlayStation says new PS Plus Essential titles (PS4 and PS5) will be added on the first Tuesday of every month, as per usual. On top of that, games will be added to the Extra and Premium plans “in the middle of each month,” although the exact number of new titles will vary per month.
Image credit: PlayStation