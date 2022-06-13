Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix this holiday season

Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is coming out this holiday season.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson and Netflix tweeted out a short teaser of the sequel, which will launch in December 2022 on Netflix. The film was anticipated for release in fall 2022 as production was reportedly wrapped up in September 2021.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

The first Knives Out film was a big hit after its release in 2019, earning around $311 million USD (about $391 million CAD).

Seeing success in the film, Netflix decided to buy the rights to the upcoming second and third films for Knives Out for $450 million USD (approximately $566 million CAD) in March 2021.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will once again feature Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc as well as Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Image Credit: Netflix

Sources: IGN, @rianjohnson