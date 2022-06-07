Google blames Sonos for Pixel device set up issue

Google is blaming smart speaker maker Sonos for an issue preventing new Pixel smartphones from being set up.

“Unfortunately, because of an interruption caused by Sonos, a small number of you using Pixel phones in the U.S. and Canada may be unable to set up devices at this time. We are hopeful that this is a temporary decision that only impacts a small number of you,” reads Google’s Nest Blog.

If you’re trying to set up a Pixel device that hasn’t been connected to Wi-Fi for some time (or ever), you may receive a message that reads, “device needs to be activated before setup” through the Google Home app. If you receive that message, Google has listed some steps to solve the problem.

If your device has Google TV or Android TV, use the setup flow on your TV to activate your device.

If you live outside of the US or Canada, follow these steps to activate your device using the Device Utility app.

If you live in the US or Canada, please give us a call or chat

Android Central says that it spoke to Sonos regarding the situation and received the following statement:

“Google’s Pixel disruption is the direct result of its decision to infringe Sonos’ patents rather than license them, as the International Trade Commission ruled. It is entirely Google’s decision to inflict further harm to its customers rather than behave responsibly, and it’s the height of arrogance to try to blame the company whose innovations it’s misappropriating.”

Google and Sonos have been feuding for several years regarding patent infringements and licenses, and it seems like the Mountain View, California-based is finally doing something about it.

Here’s what Google said in a statement 9to5Google:

“This decision temporarily impacts a small number of Pixel users who set up a speaker or display for the first time with the Device Utility App. We will work with them to minimize disruption. Our support teams are on hand to fix any issues they have, and if needed, we will send replacement devices or offer a Google store credit. Over the years, we have worked hard to make sure that our shared customers would have a positive experience and are disappointed that Sonos continues to use the legal system in a way that deliberately creates issues for these users.”

Unfortunately, it looks like this problem will persist for Pixel users for at least the foreseeable future.

Source: Google Nest Community, 9to5Google, Android Central