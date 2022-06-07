Here are the trailers from Netflix Geeked Week’s Film Showcase

Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ kicked off Monday with its Series Showcase. Today’s showcase featured some of the new films hitting Netflix in the coming months. This showed trailers for movies like The Gray Man (starring Canada’s Ryan Gosling), Blasted and Spiderhead.
On June 8th, Netflix will hold its After School Special and Animation Showcase, starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT. You can check out the full Netflix Geeked Week Schedule here.
And if you want to check out what you missed yesterday, click here.
The Sea Beast — in theatres in June, on Netflix July 8th
Spiderhead — June 17th
Blasted — June 28th
The Gray Man — in theatres on July 15th, on Netflix July 22nd
Day Shift — August 12th
Troll — Coming soon
The School for Good & Evil — this Fall
Image credit: Netflix