Apple’s rumoured high-end external mini-LED display supposedly delayed until October

Supply chain issues may be striking again and affecting the launch of Apple’s rumoured high-end mini-LED display. Analyst Ross Young claims that Apple’s supposed 27-inch mini-LED monitor may slip until October.

Previously, Apple’s latest entry in its display lineup was pegged for a June release. However, Young now states that due to the recent wave of COVID-19 lockdown at the Quanta production plant, plans have changed.

Apple leak! The 27" MiniLED monitor has been delayed as it was going to be produced at Quanta in Shanghai which has been locked down. Production is in the process of being moved to a different location and has been delayed. It now looks like an October release. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 20, 2022

Apple has not officially unveiled any details of this display. While the new Studio Display does provide exceptional specs and performance, it lacks mini-LED backlighting. Including a mini-LED panel would be a welcomed upgrade but would increase its already steep $1,999 price tag. Reports also indicate that the display may utilize 120Hz technology.

However, reports indicate that the new display would not fill in the gap between Reports claim that the new monitor could become a bridge between the latest Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR. The 2019 Pro Display XDR is aimed at professionals, making it a niche product. Apple also lists the 32-inch 6K display at $6,299. Finding a middle ground between the two provides customers with more options at various price points.

However, there’s no saying that the new display will bridge the two. Considering the Pro Display XDR is now three years old, Apple may consider refreshing the line with this model. This would also likely come with another premium price tag. It remains to be seen how Apple plans to position the display.

Young appears to be pretty confident in Apple’s new release window. However, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Apple to know for sure.

Source: Ross Young Via: 9to5Mac