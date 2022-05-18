Grab a free Big Mac with DoorDash’s DashPass membership

If you grab DoorDash’s DashPass membership, you’ll get $0 delivery fees on McDelivery. And until June 12th, when you spend more than $20 using DashPass, you can get a free Big Mac (one time only).

A DashPass membership is $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Users can grab $0 delivery fees (over a minimum subtotal) on various restaurants and exclusive deals.

Canadians also can win free McDonald’s on DashPass for a week (worth up to $1040) by joining the national treasure hunt for Golden DashPasses during the weekend of May 28th. You need to follow @doordash_ca to find the clues to get a Golden DashPass card hidden in and around Toronto and Vancouver’s most iconic arches.

How many famous arches does Toronto even have? And a free Big Mac is nice, but I totally would have preferred free 20-piece McNuggets.

Source: DoorDash