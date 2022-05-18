Android 12 QPR3 beta is breaking Pixel Launcher app search for some users

Google recently started rolling out the Android 12 QPR3 beta to Pixel 4 phones and newer ahead of its official June Feature Drop. And while the update is supposed to include new features, it also brought a bug that breaks the Pixel Launcher’s ability to search for installed apps.

According to 9to5Google, the issue causes applications not to appear when searched from the Pixel Launcher’s app drawer. Even when you type an app’s full name, it will fail to bring it up. Currently, the only apps that sport shortcuts that match your query can be found with search.

Oddly, the Settings and Pixel Tips app both work fine, and you can still search within them.

At the moment, there’s no permanent solution, but rebooting your smartphone seems to fix the issue temporarily.

Further, the problem doesn’t seem limited to those on the Android 12 QPR3 beta, as some on the stable version of Android 12 are experiencing the issues, reports 9to5.

Hopefully, this problem will be fixed before the official QPR3 stable release next month.

Via: 9to5Google