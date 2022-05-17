Twitter acquisition ‘cannot move forward’ until company proves fake and spam account figures

Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t proceed until the company proves that fake and spam accounts make up less than five percent of the platform’s users.

Musk says these accounts could represent at least 20 percent of users.

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does,” Musk tweeted in the early hours of May 17th.

The billionaire is referencing pushback he received from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal the day prior. He said Musk’s method to measure the fake and spam accounts couldn’t be completed in a lengthy thread. Musk responded with an emoji to one of Agrawal’s tweets.

“There are LOTS of details that are very important underneath this high-level description. We shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon a week ago and look forward to continuing the conversation with him, and all of you,” Agrawal tweeted on May 16th.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

As The Verge reports, people have speculated that Musk is casting doubts on the number of bots to negotiate a lower buying price. The deal is currently worth $44 billion (about $56.4 billion CAD).

Source: Twitter via The Verge