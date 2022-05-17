Telus will invest billions in Alberta over the next four years

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus says it will invest $17 billion in Alberta over the next four years.

The investment will cover network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum.

It will also lead to 8,500 new jobs in the province, focusing on construction, engineering, and emerging technologies. The investment will connect hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses with Telus’ PureFibre internet and deliver 5G to remote communities in the province.

“Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Albertans and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said.

The company will also invest $70 billion across Canada by 2026.

Source: Telus